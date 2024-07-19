Kinetik Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Kinetik has a payout ratio of 127.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kinetik to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

Kinetik Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.04. 535,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,050. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.96. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $45.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinetik will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

KNTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Stories

