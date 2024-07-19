Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,722 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,514,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 277,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.03. The company had a trading volume of 227,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.92. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.