Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,660 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.10 and a 200 day moving average of $194.01. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.