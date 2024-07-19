Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. City State Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.78. 6,572,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,229,765. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $229.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.79.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

