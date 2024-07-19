Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,755 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,808,056,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,527 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $193,342,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,698,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,588 shares of company stock valued at $568,972,027 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE KO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,511,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,842,313. The company has a market capitalization of $280.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $65.81.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.