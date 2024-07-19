Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $89.89. 307,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $93.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.