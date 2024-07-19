Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,923,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $115.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

