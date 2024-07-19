Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,116,000 after purchasing an additional 76,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,295,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after buying an additional 290,585 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,568,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $89,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $89,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock worth $975,861 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.59. 313,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,415. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

