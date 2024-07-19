Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $567.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $503.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $581.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $522.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

