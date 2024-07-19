Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $6.51 Million Stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 421.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,869 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEJ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 150,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 100,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PEJ traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $45.38. 4,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,135. The company has a market cap of $282.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $46.78.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

