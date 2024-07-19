Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JSMD. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,289,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JSMD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.31. 6,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,698. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.0567 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

