Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after buying an additional 47,612 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,548,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,905. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $268.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

