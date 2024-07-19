Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.26 Million in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,697,000 after buying an additional 3,101,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,049,000 after acquiring an additional 542,492 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,099,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,669,000 after purchasing an additional 327,895 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.8% during the first quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 320,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 188,417 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.64. 938,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,750. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.