Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 54,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $282,286. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

