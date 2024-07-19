Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 238 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after buying an additional 2,721,124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,424,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DIA stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $402.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,030,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,479. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $413.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.84.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.