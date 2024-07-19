Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,496 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,088,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,711,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $338.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

