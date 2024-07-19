Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 411.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XPH traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. 15,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,797. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $201.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.