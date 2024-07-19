Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.64.

Shares of MPC traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.52. 1,501,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,715. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $122.08 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.85 and a 200 day moving average of $177.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

