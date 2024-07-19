Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000.

Shares of VONG traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,680. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.50. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $98.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

