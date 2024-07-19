KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Holdings Lowered by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,615,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,102. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $117.07. The company has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

