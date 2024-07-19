KOK Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $127,126.74 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 127.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded up 180.4% against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $702,110.77 and approximately $127,126.74 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,782.70 or 1.00055544 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011819 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00071500 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00152342 USD and is up 151.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $87,077.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.