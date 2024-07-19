Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

PHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke Philips from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $25.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.9154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

