Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Aflac by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 147,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Aflac by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.12. The stock had a trading volume of 190,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,302. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.71.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

