Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 195.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $2,924,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.23. 187,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.20 and its 200 day moving average is $244.31. The firm has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.