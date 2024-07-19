Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,459,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,756,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,183,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,075,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,321,000 after purchasing an additional 48,012 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.73. 25,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.78. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

