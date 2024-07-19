Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,197 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,819,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,655,000 after acquiring an additional 370,094 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,142,000. Finally, Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,265,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.32. 64,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.30. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $134.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

