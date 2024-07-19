Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,642,519,000 after purchasing an additional 892,446 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.86. 552,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

