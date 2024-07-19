Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,697 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 251,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.10. 175,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,371. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

