Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $212,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,070,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,745,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 451,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 316,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.98. 6,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,759. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

