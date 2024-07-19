Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $232,000 Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,369 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,745. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

