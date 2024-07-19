Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $241,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.82. 174,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

