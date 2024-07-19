Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $255,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,021 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,928,000 after buying an additional 1,951,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,379,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,163,000 after buying an additional 103,529 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,952,000 after buying an additional 606,647 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

RF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. 3,213,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.