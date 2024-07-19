Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $207,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMAR. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,001.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 945,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,795,000 after purchasing an additional 900,285 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 776,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 146.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 358,047 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 272.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 232,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 169,835 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 51,963 shares during the period.

PMAR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,985 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $742.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

