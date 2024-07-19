Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $665,000 in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDV traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $73.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,699. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.22. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $85.69.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

