Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $226,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.21. 35,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,795. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.