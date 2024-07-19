Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $78.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

