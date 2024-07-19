Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 663.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,270,000 after purchasing an additional 840,169 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after buying an additional 522,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,886,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,476,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,205.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Barclays started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.36.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.40. 23,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $337.08.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

