Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KJAN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS:KJAN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.38. 16,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

