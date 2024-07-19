Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,602 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. 6,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $62.43.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

