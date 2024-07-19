Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,047 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.03. 372,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,579. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

