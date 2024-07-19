Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,516 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPM. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

WPM stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.33. The company had a trading volume of 101,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,817. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

