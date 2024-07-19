Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 691 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. 2,481,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,010,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $16.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

