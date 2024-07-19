Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,771 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,299. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

