Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $267,000 Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,060.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 337,979 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,757,000. EQ LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,603,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,235,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after buying an additional 150,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 123,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 97,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ONEQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.35. The company had a trading volume of 50,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,922. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.58.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.