KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) Stock Price Down 2.3%

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.
KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.35.
About KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF
The KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (KESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China ESG Leaders 10\u002F40 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that have high environmental, social and governance ratings. KESG was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.
