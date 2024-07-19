Kure Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kure Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,155,000 after buying an additional 2,856,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,230,000 after buying an additional 1,138,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,976,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,015,000 after buying an additional 2,143,081 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,303,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,250,000 after buying an additional 110,739 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,629,000 after buying an additional 3,531,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.88. 1,046,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,953. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $46.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.