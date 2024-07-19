Kure Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Kure Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF makes up about 4.7% of Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kure Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 119.5% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $13,099,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.60. 26,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,488. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $70.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.