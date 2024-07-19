Landaas & Co. WI ADV Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,101,040,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $11,600,970,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,215,000 after buying an additional 2,583,128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,591,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $647,064,000 after buying an additional 2,222,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 51.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,416,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $976,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,874,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,451,582. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $118.68 and a one year high of $193.31. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,988 shares of company stock worth $26,068,355. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

