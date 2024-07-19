Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LARK stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $111.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Angela S. Hurt purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,994.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $93,804. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

