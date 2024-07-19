Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Shares Gap Down to $10.09

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.09, but opened at $9.38. Larimar Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 10,170 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $596.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,884,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 912,458 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

